MAKE CHOOSING OPPOSITION CANDIDATE EASY BY GETTING RID OF ALL THE NO HOPPERS FIRST

Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President Given Lubinda is wrong to suggest that choosing a unified opposition presidential candidate for the 2026 elections will be difficult. It is a very easy undertaking, if left in the hands of capable people.





Here is a simpe guide. Step one is to recognise that these capable hands are actually outside the set of all those calling themselves Council of Presidents.





There are a good number of Zambians of good standing who are not politicians, for whom this would not be such a difficult task. These are people who have “no dog in this fight”, but are moved by a sense of patriotism and desire to rescue Zambia’s democracy from the clutches of the one man governance disaster that President Hakainde Hichilema has turned out to be.





There is a group of Zambians respected for the consistency of their positions on governance, and social and economic issues, who can help guide opposition leaders through a process of keeping bloated egos in check, and picking the most able member among them to carry their hopes in 2026 elections.





This process will, inevitably, have to begin by ridding the field of ALL the NO HOPPERS – those who in various ways have found themselves at the helm of political parties of indeterminate strength and membership.





If such leaders do not voluntarily raise their hands, we shall have no choice but to begin identidying them one by one. Some of these are merely posturing that they understand the enormity of the governance problem Zambia is facing. If they did, many of them would not have to be asked to remove themselves from consideration as presidential candidates, because they are just a nuisance presence.





The task that this “eminent group” of concerned Zambians would have is to devise a means to conduct a cost-effective, speedy, and nationally representative consultation of the Zambian public, the majority of who are equally fed up with the sectarian politics and promotion of elitist economic interests championed by President Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) government.





If Mr Given Lubinda and his PF want to be part of this solution, they must commit themselves to this process of consulting ordinary people on the choice of a unified opposition candidate. Believing that this will be a difficult process is simply refusing to “think outside the box”.



