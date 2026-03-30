MAKEBI LIFTS SUSPENSIONS AND ISSUES MORATORIUM TO EXPULSIONS..as he appoints Mulenga Kapwepwe as MCC

MAKEBI LIFTS SUSPENSIONS AND ISSUES MORATORIUM TO EXPULSIONS



..as he appoints prominent Zambian author, playwright, and social activist,Mulenga Kapwepwe as MCC…





President Makebi Zulu has appointed;



1. Prominent author, playwright, and social activist, Mulenga Kapwepwe as Member of the Central Committee.

2. ⁠Former DMMU National Coordinator and MCC, Chanda Kabwe as Chairperson for National Mobilisation Chairperson.

3. ⁠Former Permanent Secretary David Shamulenge.

4. ⁠Miss Nachilima Chisala

5. ⁠Mrs. Kangwa Puta





President Zulu has implored Mr. Chanda Kabwe to coordinate with Provincial Chairpersons to finalise the the applications of individuals seeking to stand as members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairperson and Councillors for final approval by the Central Committee.





Meanwhile, President Zulu has lifted all suspensions.



He has encouraged Party structures to adhere to discipline even when the organization was going through its most challenging times.





He has also issued a moratorium to all those that were expelled. He has advised all those affected and willing to reconcile with the Party to get in touch with Secretariat to process their return to the Party.





This according to the statement issued by Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.





And Mr Mwamba has clarified that the appointments being made to the Central Committee are filling the existing vacancies. He stated that this is the same Central Committee headed by Hon. Zulu and Hon. Given Lubinda as Vice President of the Party.