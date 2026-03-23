Makebi Zulu and Esther Lungu to Withdraw Burial Case, Plans June 5 Anniversary Interment Amid Political Undertones

Makebi and Esther Lungu to Withdraw Burial Case, Plans June 5 Anniversary Interment Amid Political Undertones





Sources within the PF indicate that its new faction leader, Makebi Zulu, together with late President Edgar Lungu’s widow, Esther Lungu, have agreed to withdraw the burial case from the South African courts.





The reported plan is to proceed with the burial in Lusaka on 5th June, coinciding with the first anniversary of his memorial.





It is understood that this timing is intended to bolster Makebi Zulu’s presidential campaign by appealing to public sympathy.-ZWD