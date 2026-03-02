MAKEBI ZULU BLASTS UPND GOVT OVER TEACHER SHORTAGE IN WESTERN PROVINCE





By Current Zambia



Makebi Zulu has expressed disappointment over the continued shortage of teachers and what he described as government failure to build new schools in Western Province.





The PF presidential candidate raised these concerns when he featured on a programme hosted by Emmanuel Mwamba. Hon. Zulu said that during his recent visit to Western Province, he observed that many schools are overwhelmed with learners due to a critical shortage of teachers.





He alleged that the current administration has only completed projects that were initiated by the Patriotic Front, including selected school infrastructure and the road leading to the Limulunga Palace. According to him, no significant new projects have been initiated in the province.





Mr. Zulu further stated that poor conditions of service for workers, coupled with inadequate staffing levels, have negatively affected service delivery. He warned that the teacher shortage has resulted in overcrowded classrooms, placing immense pressure on the few available teachers and ultimately affecting academic performance in the province.





He has since called on the government to urgently recruit more teachers and invest in new school infrastructure to address the growing education crisis in Western Province.