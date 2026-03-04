MAKEBI ZULU DEMANDS IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF FRED M’MEMBE



Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Makebi Zulu has condemned the arrest of Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe.





Zulu said the UPND regime should stop weaponising the law to intimidate political opponents.





He stated that freedom of speech must be protected as a vital pillar of democracy.



Zulu argued that the detention of Dr. M’membe is unjust and politically motivated.





He insisted that M’membe must be released without delay to uphold justice and fairness.





Police, Monday, arrested Dr. Fred M’membe following remarks he made on Kwithu FM.





He alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema had “imprisoned the body” of former president Edgar Lungu by preventing his family from burying him nine months after his death.





M’membe has since been charged with Prohibition of Harassment and Humiliation under Section 22(2)(a)(b) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.