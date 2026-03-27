MAKEBI ZULU IS A MESSIAH SENT BY GOD – MUKANDILA



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



PF faction Deputy Secretary General for Administration, Celestine Mukandila, has described Pamodzi Alliance President Makebi Zulu as a messiah sent by God to put Zambia on the right trajectory.





Speaking when he featured on Sun FM TV’s Public Forum the Lusaka-based lawyer said Mr. Zulu an established legal counsel possesses the expertise to decisively handle legal matters and address concerns surrounding selective justice in Zambia and the judiciary.





Mr. Mukandila also criticized the forfeiture of properties belonging to family members of the late former President Edgar Lungu.





He cited an example where Mr. Lungu’s son, Daliso Lungu, stated that he received the properties as a gift from his father.





He questioned the move to hold Daliso Lungu accountable, arguing that it raises concerns, especially considering that the late former President was an established lawyer who could have legitimately acquired significant wealth.





Mr. Mukandila further claimed that the fight against corruption is not genuine as long as it remains under State House control.