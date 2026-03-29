MAKEBI ZULU MAKES FIRST APPOINTMENTS

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MAKEBI ZULU MAKES FIRST APPOINTMENTS

Sunday, 29th March 2026

Patriotic Front President, Hon.Makebi Zulu has made his first appointments since his election as Party President on Saturday, 21st March 2026.



He has appointed the following as Members of the Central Committee .



1. Mr. Daniel Bukali
2. Mr. Isaac Nsoneka
3. Mr. Kenneth C. Moola
4. Dr. Alex Lwando
5. Mr. Rizwan Patel
6. Mr. Max Kapantha



This according to a statement issued by Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

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