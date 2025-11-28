MAKEBI ZULU OUTLINES VISION FOR ZAMBIA IN MILLENNIUM RADIO INTERVIEW



Lusaka, Zambia – November 27, 2025



Aspiring president of Zambia, Hon. Makebi Zulu, has pledged to deliver credible leadership and practical solutions to the country’s pressing challenges, during his appearance on Presidential Bid and National Affairs, a program aired today on Millennium Radio in Lusaka.





Zulu, a prominent figure in the Patriotic Front (PF), emphasized unity, reconciliation, and a people-centered approach as the foundation of his presidential ambition. He dismissed fears of political uncertainty within the PF, insisting that the party remains democratic, mature, and capable of offering Zambians a viable alternative.





Zulu stressed that the PF is not short of options despite current disputes over its future. He argued that genuine reconciliation, even with political rivals, is necessary if it serves the aspirations of Zambians.





“If reconciliation responds to the aspirations of the Zambians, who are we to say no? We should be reconciliatory in our approach,” he said.



He added that the party is committed to credible internal processes, including trimming down candidates before convention, to ensure unity and readiness for the 2026 elections.





Zulu questioned the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND)’s record since taking office in 2021, accusing it of failing to translate economic policies into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens. He cited persistent issues such as food insecurity, load shedding, youth unemployment, and poor agricultural performance.





“You can’t talk about inflation rate and people still haven’t eaten. You can’t be talking about the dollar and people still haven’t eaten,” Zulu argued, insisting that governance must address bread-and-butter issues.





He contrasted PF’s infrastructure investments including airports, hospitals, and roads with what he described as UPND’s lack of visible achievements despite continued borrowing.





On Zambia’s mining sector, Zulu called for stronger local participation and beneficiation. He criticized artisanal mining licenses awarded under UPND, claiming they often exclude local communities. He proposed reviving PF’s cooperative-based artisanal mining model, where government and the Bank of Zambia would purchase gold directly from local miners to build national reserves.





“You can’t have a resource in your house that benefits outsiders while locals are excluded. We must strengthen cooperatives so that beneficiation goes to our people,” he said.





Zulu also addressed Zambia’s ongoing energy crisis, condemning the government for failing to deliver on promises to end load shedding. He argued that exporting electricity while citizens face up to 21 hours of blackouts is unacceptable. He pledged to prioritize domestic supply, revive stalled projects such as the Lusiwasi Dam and Katete wind farm, and explore nuclear power development.





“Every country knows for industry to thrive; you must have energy 24-7. Leadership must respond to that reality,” he said.





Zulu further insisted that Zambia is not a business enterprise but a nation whose leadership must uplift all citizens, especially the vulnerable. He promised a sectoral approach to economic growth, targeting agriculture, mining, and energy, while connecting youth to industry and employment.