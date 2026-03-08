MAKEBI ZULU PLEDGES TO REINTRODUCE THE MINISTRY OF GENDER AS FULL CABINET PORTFOLIO

Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu has pledged to reintroduce the Ministry of Gender as a full Cabinet Ministry once elected into office.



Mr Zulu says restoring the ministry to a full Cabinet portfolio will ensure that the challenges facing women in the country are addressed effectively and with the seriousness they deserve.



In a statement issued to mark the commemoration of International Women’s Day, Mr Zulu said Zambian women deserve dignity, opportunity and a stronger voice in national development.



He said the day provides an important moment to reflect on the critical role women play in the development of the country.

Mr Zulu noted that women across Zambia continue to make enormous sacrifices in supporting their families and communities.

He cited the example of marketeers who wake up early in the morning to sell goods in order to provide food for their families, rural women who work tirelessly in the fields to sustain their households, and women in the civil service who work hard to support their families.

Mr Zulu described such women as the backbone of the nation.



He further observed that despite constituting the majority of voters in the country, women continue to receive an unfair share of national resources and opportunities.



Mr Zulu said the imbalance must be addressed if the country is to achieve meaningful development and equality.

He also called on women across the country to continue playing their historic role in shaping the nation by helping restore democracy, justice and the rule of law.



Mr Zulu added that women played a significant role during Zambia’s struggle for independence and their voice remains vital in shaping the country’s future.



He wished all women in the country a happy International Women’s Day and reaffirmed his commitment to building a nation where every woman is empowered to reach her full potential.

