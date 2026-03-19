MAKEBI ZULU RESPONDS TO SUGGESTIONS THAT HE IS ECL’S “PLAN B”



PF presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu has responded to suggestions that he is the “Plan B” that former President Edgar Lungu talked about.





The issue arose during an interview on the Burning Issue programme on 5FM Radio in Lusaka where the presenter Zacharia Banda told him that information circulating indicated that the former Head of State had identified a young man to succeed him as President of PF and eventually President of Zambia.





The presenter noted that the description of the so called “Plan B” closely aligned with Mr. Zulu’s profile.





And in responding to the remarks, Mr. Zulu said it was not the time to discuss whether he was the anointed one or not,

but rather a time for Zambians to assess him based on his ability to lead and deliver improved lives for the people.





He emphasized that his focus remains on providing practical solutions to the challenges facing many Zambians.



And when asked if he was deliberately mentored by former Edgar Lungu, Mr Zulu said he had drawn a lot of lessons from Zambia’s past leaders, who include former President Rupiah Banda and former President Edgar Lungu, whom he described as having worked closely.





He further stated that he had also learned lessons from the current leader President Hakainde Hichilema, particularly on what he believes should be avoided in governance.





Mr. Zulu said his priority remains offering leadership that addresses the economic challenges facing Zambians.



Kanele FM