MAKEBI ZULU SAYS ZAMBIA WILL NOT HAVE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS WITHOUT PF ON THE BALLOT
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu has declared that Zambia will not hold free and fair elections on August 13, 2026, unless the PF appears on the ballot.
Mr Zulu accused President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration of interfering in the internal affairs of the PF and urged government to restore the party to its original leadership.
He stressed that credible elections must not only be guaranteed on election day but that the entire build-up to the polls should inspire public confidence and ensure a level political playing field.
Reacting to President Hichilema’s reaffirmation of holding credible, peaceful, and transparent elections ahead of the 2026 general elections, Mr Zulu argued that there is currently no level playing field in Zambian politics, further appealing to government to allow competition to thrive freely.
Meanwhile, Mr Zulu declared his readiness to contest the presidency, citing his governance experience as a member of Parliament, cabinet minister, and holder of various government portfolios.
He made the remarks on Phoenix FM’s “Let the People Talk” programme.
This character is now telling us what we suspected all along.
First it was the same threat if ECL is not onbthe ballot. In very clear and certain terms the consistutional court demonstrated in its judgement why ECL had twice been elected and therefore twice served.
Now; after we heard ECL warn us of Plan B to force his way on to the ballot. This man wants to suggest PF should be on the ballot. How? There is an on-going matter wherein a court injunction barring PF from operating and or using its regalia or masquaring as PF because of the myriad of factions.
The irony of this article or statement attributed by Makebi Zulu one of the few people who suggest that he has seen Edgar Lungu’s body in the mortuary (a fact that we can only say is speculative) is that he was just elected or maybe appoihted as President of some small party.
Similarly we saw the same happen to another PF Presidential hopeful Mundubile.
Talking about spreading ones risk. But is that all PF is trying to do? Why insist on PF being on the ballot, when you time and effort should be in your newly found “marriage?” You leave your ex publicly and you new wife publicly demonstrates states that you are now married to her. Si mingalato iye?
Meanwhile you have bolted leaving your client who in the last 8 months have speaking for to become party President. To hold a convention for a party that you or your associates dont lead. And we are learning that in the last few years you have gone from ECL to Miles Sampa to Chabinga and now Ngona. As a Judge who YOU ba PF have run to; to preside and adjudicate on the matter would need a minute to “unsquabble this puzzle” that you have come to me to HELP you resolve; that minute maybe a while if justice is to be served? And in the meantime some among you start name calling…huh?
In all I wonder what is Makebi trying to suggest in this article? What is his motive?
Everynow and then we hear JJ Banda assert that “when they win in August” with some level of certainity? These snide comment and this article leads one to ask if ECL is really the person in the South African Morgue.
And daily rants suggests the ruling Party has a hand and is playing mingalato.
The moment you blame others for your internal problems, you’re going nowhere.
At one point unip was not on ballot and elections went on well, same with pf this time
Makebi, his brother unalived someone, seems this family are hard hearted, see his behavior as though he’s not holding the death of president issues
Who is restraining PF from being on the ballot paper ? Makebi have you also become unreasonable like your PF colleagues ? It’s your PF issue not HH nor UPND. You have cooked your your own problems , so it them.