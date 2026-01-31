MAKEBI ZULU SAYS ZAMBIA WILL NOT HAVE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS WITHOUT PF ON THE BALLOT





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu has declared that Zambia will not hold free and fair elections on August 13, 2026, unless the PF appears on the ballot.





Mr Zulu accused President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration of interfering in the internal affairs of the PF and urged government to restore the party to its original leadership.





He stressed that credible elections must not only be guaranteed on election day but that the entire build-up to the polls should inspire public confidence and ensure a level political playing field.





Reacting to President Hichilema’s reaffirmation of holding credible, peaceful, and transparent elections ahead of the 2026 general elections, Mr Zulu argued that there is currently no level playing field in Zambian politics, further appealing to government to allow competition to thrive freely.





Meanwhile, Mr Zulu declared his readiness to contest the presidency, citing his governance experience as a member of Parliament, cabinet minister, and holder of various government portfolios.





He made the remarks on Phoenix FM’s “Let the People Talk” programme.

