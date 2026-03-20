MAKEBI ZULU SHOWS MAGNANIMITY, BRAVES A RAINY NIGHT TO OFFER SOLIDARITY TO HIS FELLOW OPPOSITION LEADER BRIAN MUNDUBILE

Kudos to Makebi—a true people’s person, and a leader whose heart is as strong as his vision.

In a political landscape often defined by bitterness, retaliation, and endless cycles of settling scores, Makebi Zulu stands out as a rare kind of leader—one with a genuinely big heart and an unwavering commitment to unity. At a time when many would choose revenge, he has consistently made it clear that his leadership will not be driven by vengeance, but by unity, reconciliation, justice, and national progress.

Makebi Zulu’s leadership is not built on empty rhetoric—it is grounded in action, consistency, and principle. When he was involved in an accident in Kasama, one would expect even the bare minimum of human decency from political counterparts. Yet, Brian Mundubile never made the effort to visit him—not at the hospital where he was admitted in Kasama, where Brian Mundubile was also present, and thereafter not even at home after he was discharged. For many, that moment alone would have drawn a line—fueling resentment or justifying retaliation

But that is not who Makebi Zulu is.

When tragedy struck Mundubile’s family and he lost his mother-in-law, Makebi did not hesitate. He came straight from his demanding campaign trail in Eastern Province to attend the burial, putting humanity above politics, compassion above pride, and unity above division. That single act spoke louder than any speech, press statement, or political slogan ever could.

And even today, in the face of adversity, his character remains unchanged. With Mundubile facing arrest, Makebi once again chose the higher road. Despite everything—the silence during his own time of need, the lack of reciprocity, and the constant political hostility—he still found time to go and offer solidarity. That is not weakness; that is the mark of a leader secure in his values.

This is what sets Makebi Zulu apart.

He is the true definition of leadership grounded in empathy, humility, and principle. He understands that leadership is not about personal grudges or political point-scoring—it is about responsibility, restraint, and the ability to rise above provocation.

Despite the disrespect and insults he continues to receive from many aligned with Team Mundubile, Makebi Zulu does not internalize bitterness. He does not respond with hate. Instead, he demonstrates patience, discipline, and a deep understanding of what leadership truly demands. He knows that a nation cannot be built on anger—it must be built on unity, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Beyond these personal acts of compassion, Makebi represents a new kind of political thinking—one that prioritizes people over power, service over self-interest, and nation-building over political survival. His approach signals a shift away from toxic politics toward a future where leadership is measured not by how loudly one attacks opponents, but by how effectively one serves citizens.

In a time when many are losing faith in political leadership, Makebi Zulu offers something different: hope grounded in action, strength expressed through humility, and leadership guided by principle.

If leadership is about character, consistency, and the courage to do what is right even when it is not reciprocated, then Makebi Zulu has already shown that he embodies the qualities of a national leader.





Kudos to Makebi—a true people’s person, and a leader whose heart is as strong as his vision.



In a political landscape often defined by bitterness, retaliation, and endless cycles of settling scores, Makebi Zulu stands out as a rare kind of leader—one with a genuinely big heart and an unwavering commitment to unity. At a time when many would choose revenge, he has consistently made it clear that his leadership will not be driven by vengeance, but by unity, reconciliation, justice, and national progress.





Makebi Zulu’s leadership is not built on empty rhetoric—it is grounded in action, consistency, and principle. When he was involved in an accident in Kasama, one would expect even the bare minimum of human decency from political counterparts. Yet, Brian Mundubile never made the effort to visit him—not at the hospital where he was admitted in Kasama, where Brian Mundubile was also present, and thereafter not even at home after he was discharged. For many, that moment alone would have drawn a line—fueling resentment or justifying retaliation





But that is not who Makebi Zulu is.



When tragedy struck Mundubile’s family and he lost his mother-in-law, Makebi did not hesitate. He came straight from his demanding campaign trail in Eastern Province to attend the burial, putting humanity above politics, compassion above pride, and unity above division. That single act spoke louder than any speech, press statement, or political slogan ever could.





And even today, in the face of adversity, his character remains unchanged. With Mundubile facing arrest, Makebi once again chose the higher road. Despite everything—the silence during his own time of need, the lack of reciprocity, and the constant political hostility—he still found time to go and offer solidarity. That is not weakness; that is the mark of a leader secure in his values.



This is what sets Makebi Zulu apart.



He is the true definition of leadership grounded in empathy, humility, and principle. He understands that leadership is not about personal grudges or political point-scoring—it is about responsibility, restraint, and the ability to rise above provocation.





Despite the disrespect and insults he continues to receive from many aligned with Team Mundubile, Makebi Zulu does not internalize bitterness. He does not respond with hate. Instead, he demonstrates patience, discipline, and a deep understanding of what leadership truly demands. He knows that a nation cannot be built on anger—it must be built on unity, tolerance, and mutual respect.





Beyond these personal acts of compassion, Makebi represents a new kind of political thinking—one that prioritizes people over power, service over self-interest, and nation-building over political survival. His approach signals a shift away from toxic politics toward a future where leadership is measured not by how loudly one attacks opponents, but by how effectively one serves citizens.





In a time when many are losing faith in political leadership, Makebi Zulu offers something different: hope grounded in action, strength expressed through humility, and leadership guided by principle.





If leadership is about character, consistency, and the courage to do what is right even when it is not reciprocated, then Makebi Zulu has already shown that he embodies the qualities of a national leader.