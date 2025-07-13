Makebi Zulu to  to be reported to LAZ

NOTICE

The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) wishes to inform the media that its Secretary General, Mr. Danniel Chungu, will formally report *Counsel Makebi Zulu to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for his conduct and statements in relation to the burial of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

This formal complaint will be submitted on:Monday, 14th July 2025

 09:30 Hours

 Law Association of Zambia Offices, Lusaka

The RPP believes that Mr. Zulu’s recent actions and utterances fall below the ethical standards expected of a legal practitioner and warrant appropriate review by the professional regulatory body.



Issued by:

Republican Progressive Party (RPP)

Office of the Secretary General