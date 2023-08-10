MAKEBI ZULU URGES HH NOT TO ASSENT TO THE NATIONAL PROSECUTIONS AUTHORITY AMMENDMENT BILL IF HE HAS RESPECT FOR CONSTITUTIONALISM

Lusaka, 8 August, 2023 (Smart Eagles )

Renowned Lusaka Lawyer has urged president Hichilema not to assent to the National Prosecutions Authority Amendment Bill in respect to the Constitution.

Speaking when he featured on Lusaka Music Radio’s Talk of the City radio programme, Mr. Zulu said if president Hichilema goes ahead to assent to the contentious Bill, it will mean that he is part of the conspiracy to water down the powers of the DPP.

“That in itself is interference with the institutions of governance, right from the ACC, brought under his office, DEC brought under his office, the police, under his office and now bringing the DPP under his office by that mere arrangement.” He said.

“it means that they will put someone in charge of the board who will be singing to the choruses and directly to the administration of the NPA and that doesn’t make sense.” He added.

He said stakeholders such as the Director for Public Prosecution and the Law Development Commission among others have opposed the amendment with reasons such as it contains clauses that are unconstitutional such as the removal of the DPP from the chairmanship of the Board and introduction of the inclusion into the board of people that have not taken some oaths that could reveal privileged information, an act that has been punishable by up to 2 years’ imprisonment.

And Mr. Zulu has called on the president to allow institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to operate independently to make the fight against corruption sincere.

He wonders why the institutions were moved to operate under his office in the first place.

“The moment the president came in, what did he do? He brought ACC under his office, he brought DEC under his office, meaning that he’s the person that’s supervising. And if he’s supervising, we know that the person in charge is aware of everything that is going on, or at least should be aware of everything that is going on.” Mr. Zulu said

He added that in such a situation the institutions report to him on cases being handled as he further wonders what was wrong with the said institutions not being under his office.

“why do you want to supervise them, is it that you want to be aware when they are aware of your corruption? Is it that you want to be aware of the corruption of your close associates so that you are able to put a stop to it?” Mr. Zulu wonders.