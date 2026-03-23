MAKEBI ZULU WAS NOT ELECTED PF PRESIDENT- PAMODZI ALLIANCE





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



PF Pamodzi Alliance has clarified that the recently held convention, which elected Makebi Zulu as president, was not conducted in the name of the Patriotic Front, citing ongoing court proceedings and an existing injunction.





The alliance emphasized that it is law-abiding and aware of the legal consequences of holding a convention under the party’s name while PF-related matters remain before the courts.





Alliance National Youth Chairperson Ibrahim Mwamba stated that the convention was intentionally held without an official name to avoid contempt of court, urging the media to refrain from misleading the public by referring to it as a PF convention.





Meanwhile, former PF Secretary General Mumbi Phiri questioned Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa’s stance against the convention, while congratulating Mr. Zulu on his election as party president.

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