Makebi Zulu  wins PF interparty presidential elections

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MAKEBI ZULU SCOOPS PF PRESIDENCY

Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Makebi Zulu is being projected as winner of the long-outstanding General Conference, that was held on Saturday, 21st March 2026.



The Conference was held as a virtual conference and saw a total of seven candidates; Makebi Zulu, Chanda Katotobwe, Chishimba Kambwili, Chitalu Chilufya, Given Lubinda, Greyford Monde, and Joseph Mudolo.



MakebiZulu            MZ8 60%
ChitaluChilufya     CC8 23.46%
GivenLubinda        GL8 11.92%
GrayfordMonde    GM8  2.69%
ChandaKatotobweCK8  1.92%
Sat21/3/2026 -99.99

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