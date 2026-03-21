Makebi Zulu  wins PF interparty presidential elections

MAKEBI ZULU SCOOPS PF PRESIDENCY
Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Makebi Zulu is being projected as winner of the long-outstanding General Conference, that was held on Saturday, 21st March 2026.
The Conference was held as a virtual conference and saw a total of seven candidates; Makebi Zulu, Chanda Katotobwe, Chishimba Kambwili, Chitalu Chilufya, Given Lubinda, Greyford Monde, and Joseph Mudolo.
MakebiZulu MZ8 60%
ChitaluChilufya CC8 23.46%
GivenLubinda GL8 11.92%
GrayfordMonde GM8 2.69%
ChandaKatotobweCK8 1.92%
Sat21/3/2026 -99.99