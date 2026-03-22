MAKEBI ZULU WINS THE PF PRESIDENCY – WHAT I SEE AS HIS AGENDA- Kellys Kaunda

BY Kellys Kaunda

MAKEBI ZULU WINS THE PF PRESIDENCY – WHAT I SEE AS HIS AGENDA



Now that he has emerged winner of the PF Presidency, Makebi Zulu must attend to several items.





Let there be legal clarity around the party which includes clearing all court cases and getting the new office bearers entered into the records of the Registrar of Society.





Without legal clarity, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, ECZ, may not accept PF on the ballot paper. And members may be left unguided.





The second order of business must be dedicated to reaching out to Brian Mundubile and by extension his supporters who are essentially PF members.





Makebi Zulu is already on record addressing the need for the two factions to work together.



You don’t want to go into the forthcoming election a divided house.





Third item on the agenda is to consolidate a policy agenda that must be a selling point.



Don’t just react to what UPND has done, clearly state your original policy ideas.





Avoid pedestrian policy arguments by seeking expert advice so you may speak with depth and conviction.



The fourth item on the agenda is to work out a campaign strategy and hit the ground running.





It ll be one hell of a political contest. Hichilema and UPND will throw in everything they’ve got – the advantage of incumbency and their record in office while reminding PF of its record in office.





They ll talk about debt default and party violence with intent to spark fear in the hearts of the voters. Be ready for answers.



On the other hand, UPND will be reminded of the arrests of opposition leaders calling them a sign of a shrinking democratic space.





What am not sure yet is how the opposition wishes to trash the economic record of the UPND and what the alternative is.



For the playing field to be even, Hichilema must order an end to politically-motivated arrests and incarceration of his opponents and critics under the pretext of sedition, hate speech, disinformation and misinformation.





Drop all these cases and allow Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba to return home so that you face him politically.



This way, elections will be free and fair.



This is exactly what ECL did when he released Hichilema from detention on treason charges.





If he could be released on such serious charges, why can’t Hichilema reciprocate the gesture and face his opponents on an even playing field?





Ruling parties only confine their opponents to jail for one reason – fear of losing an election.





ECL was not afraid. He released Hichilema even when he knew he was the only formidable opponent he faced.



But fairness and a legitimate electoral process required that Hichilema be released from jail.





Does Hichilema have similar moral qualities that must see him do unto others what was done unto him?