MAKEBI ZULU’S CLIENT, JOE MALANJI HAS BEEN CONVICTED ON 7 OUT OF 8 COUNTS



BREAKING: Joseph Malanji who was represented by Makebi Zulu, the lawyer of the Edgar Lungu family and family spokesman, has been convicted on Counts 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.





Acquitted on Count 5 in Helicopter Corruption Case



Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has been convicted on Counts 3, 4, 6, 8, 9 and 10 in the high-profile corruption trial relating to the illegal acquisition of luxury properties and aircraft using suspected proceeds of crime.





Magistrate Irene Wishimanga, delivering judgment at the Lusaka Magistrate Court, found Malanji guilty of multiple offences including:





Possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime;



Money laundering involving high-value real estate and aircraft;





Use of third-party companies to conceal ownership of assets;



Convicted on Helicopter, Property and Money Laundering Counts.





Counts 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8 specifically relate to:



The purchase of two helicopters, a Bell 430 and Bell 206 Jet Ranger, which were registered under Gibson Air Charters, a company linked to Malanji.





Acquisition of multiple houses in Lusaka’s upmarket Silverest Gardens and other locations, financed through cash transactions and dollar payments inconsistent with Malanji’s known income as a public officer..





Use of misleading documents to justify the sources of funds, including fictitious mining and construction deals in the DRC and China.





The court ruled that Malanji failed to provide a lawful explanation for the source of the funds used in the acquisitions and found that the transactions were structured to disguise the origin and ownership of illicit funds.





His conduct, the court said, demonstrated a deliberate and calculated effort to siphon public resources under the guise of diplomatic duty and personal enterprise.





Proceedings are ongoing as mitigation is underway and sentencing will follow soon.



Sentencing will be done tomorrow.



