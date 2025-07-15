BREAKING NEWS



MAKEBI ZULU’S LAW PRACTICING LICENSE UNDER THREAT FOR REPRESENTING THE LUNGU FAMILY





SOMEONE called DANIEL CHUNGU has lodged a quick complaint against Zambia’s renowned and most respected Lawyer MAKEBI ZULU to the Law Association of Zambia seeking an investigation for speaking on behalf of his clients the Lungu family.





A DANIEL CHUNGU, says that the alleged misconduct relates to comments made by Mr. ZULU concerning the ongoing impasse over the burial site of the late Sixth President, EDGAR LUNGU.





CHUNGU accused Mr. ZULU of undermining constitutional authority by speaking on behalf of the Lungu family that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA should be excluded from the State Funeral of Mr. LUNGU.





Speaking to the media after submitting the petition at LAZ House in LUSAKA on Monday, Mr CHUNGU said that Mr. ZULU should be subjected to disciplinary proceedings or be removed from the Roll of Legal Practitioners if found in breach of professional ethics.





He further alleged that Mr. ZULU had failed to produce legal documentation or testamentary evidence to support the family’s stance regarding funeral arrangements.





CHUNGU described Mr. ZULU’s remarks about President HICHILEMA’s exclusion from the funeral as unconstitutional, inflammatory, and reckless, particularly given that Mr. HICHILEMA is the incumbent Head of State.