MAKEBI’S ELECTION AS PF FACTION PRESIDENT IS QUESTIONABLE – MUTOTWE



LUNTE PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya says PF Pamodzi is Given Lubinda’s legacy while Tonse Alliance was former president Edgar Lungu’s plan B.





And Kafwaya says his decision to remain in the Tonse Alliance is a way of honouring former president Edgar Lungu, who created the alliance as a plan B for the Patriotic Front.



Meanwhile, Kafwaya has questioned the election of Makebi Zulu as PF faction president.





Speaking on Prime TV, Saturday, Kafwaya said people should now think about coming together and rally behind Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile.





Kafwaya said Lungu’s solution was Tonse.



“I’m sorry to the Zambian people for what we are going through as PF members. In my view, it is something that should not happen to a political party, a political party which loses the power to govern should be allowed to decline on its own or to resuscitate but once signs of regrouping were seen, we got a promise from President Hakainde Hichilema who said you are regrouping, now I’m going to change mingalato.

I’ll make sure that if you are dancing from this side, I will dance from the other side and I’ll squeeze you so, clearly, we have seen how we have been squeezed as a Patriotic Front. Maybe I should reflect back and say, did I do enough to engage, within the Patriotic Front, regarding what has been happening and what solutions we can create for ourselves and for the people, that is a matter that can be open to a conversation,” Kafwaya noted.





“For all of you, my friends, my brothers and my sisters, my colleagues, my fellow members of the Patriotic Front and I say fellow members because when I was told that I had opted out, I rejected that option of going out of the PF. I call upon you to begin to understand that the vision of the Patriotic Front is hailed by the leadership and the leadership of the Patriotic Front has found a solution for you.

President Edgar Lungu found a solution for you by creating the Tonse Alliance. The plan B which everybody knows was based on the Tonse Alliance.

Ask any member of parliament who had a meeting with president Edgar Lungu, a meeting I attended, president Edgar Lungu did say the future is in this thing we are creating. The PF Pamodzi is honourable Lubinda’s legacy, he’s the one who created it, the Tonse Alliance is late president Edgar Lungu’s legacy, he’s the one who created it”.





He said belonging to Tonse was honouring Lungu.



“For me, belonging to Tonse is honouring president Edgar Lungu. I and many others saw where the PF was going because of imingalato and because of that, we told ourselves, let’s find a solution for the people but luckily, president Edgar Lungu saw this even earlier, this is why he created the Tonse [Alliance] and people like myself and a few others, he took us to Tonse [Alliance].

It is president Edgar Lungu, by the way, who took us to Tonse and staying in Tonse is actually honouring president Edgar Lungu and so I can’t betray him. Speaking for myself, I’ll tell you, president Lungu himself is the one who took me to Tonse [Alliance] so staying in Tonse [Alliance] is honouring him. The late president had not migrated everybody yet to the Tonse Alliance, he had migrated some people like myself and a few others. He had not yet migrated all of the people,” he added.





Asked why people should not rally behind Zulu who was recently elected as PF president, Kafwaya said he was unsure whether that was a PF convention or a non-PF convention.





Kafwaya explained that the legitimacy of the recently held Lubinda-led PF convention was questionable, as there are some things that are stipulated in the PF constitution that may have been ignored.





“But we are here now as the PF, we still need to find a solution. These court issues should come to an end. All of us should now begin to think about coming together to rally behind Brian Mundubile. Because I wasn’t in that convention, I am unsure whether that was a PF convention or a non-PF convention.

If it was a PF convention, I can raise some issues because a PF convention has got thresholds, in a PF convention, you can’t have less than 500, 000 delegates, you can’t hold a PF convention without a National Council.

The National Council is prescribed in the constitution of PF, the members to the National Council are known and Lunte [constituency] has got structures where I am an MP so if I tell you that, that didn’t happen, you can at least believe me, anybody who could have won a PF legitimate convention should be supported by all other people,” said Kafwaya.



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