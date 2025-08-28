Makhadzi Accuses Open Mic of Signing Distribution Deal and Collecting Royalties Without Her Consent

South African singer Makhadzi has once again raised the alarm over her former record label, Open Mic Productions, accusing it of signing her up with a distribution company without her knowledge.

This comes just weeks before the release of her highly anticipated album on September 5.

Makhadzi Raises Fresh Allegations

Taking to social media, Makhadzi revealed that despite parting ways with Open Mic in 2023, the label had allegedly signed an agreement with a new distribution company in her name without her consent.

“While preparing for my album, I’m making sure that my things move nicely and everything is in order. After my fallout with Open Mic, I never signed a publishing deal with any company,” she wrote.

The singer explained that she only entered into a deal with Africori, a pan-African music company specializing in distribution and publishing, and not with any other entity.

“Collecting My Royalties Without My Knowledge”

Makhadzi went on to allege that her former management had created new entities behind her back to exploit her work.

“Now I just found out that my old management at Open Mic opened a company called Nazo in partnership with Mukima Production that works with a new company called Virgi Music Group. I found out that the two companies are busy collecting my publishing royalties without my knowledge. I don’t know at this point what you want from me. I am not bothering anyone, I am just doing my thing,” she said.

Manager Confirms Probe Into Allegations

Her manager, Maphuti Mathato, confirmed that they were investigating the matter.

“If it is true, then it could be seen as fraud. But we are investigating the matter,” he said.

A History of Disputes with Open Mic

Makhadzi’s relationship with Open Mic Productions has long been marred by disputes. She left the label in 2023 after a rocky three years, during which she released four hit albums and toured the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Senegal.

Despite her success, Makhadzi accused the label of exploitation. Ahead of her performance at the 2023 Metro FM Awards, she claimed she had not “received a cent” from her music. Open Mic later countered the accusations by sharing proof of payment showing R8 million transferred to her account.

Makhadzi has since launched her own label, Makhadzi Entertainment, but her fallout with her former management appears far from over.