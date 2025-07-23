Makhadzi’s journey to stardom shines with courage and resilience. She rose from humble beginnings in rural Limpopo to global fame. Her powerful voice and energetic performances broke barriers and won hearts worldwide.

Despite facing poverty and many setbacks, she never gave up on her dreams. Instead, she turned every challenge into motivation. Today, Makhadzi stands as a true inspiration for millions.

Her story proves that talent and determination can overcome any obstacle. Through music, she celebrates her heritage and honours her roots. Her rise shows that greatness often comes from the most unexpected and modest places.

Makhadzi opens up: My parents ‘divorced’ when I was 5

Makhadzi recently opened her heart to fans on Instagram. She revealed that her parents separated when she was just five. Despite the pain, she stayed strong and embraced love from both sides. Sharing her joy, she wrote, “Believe me when I say I enjoyed my stay at my village.” During her visit, she walked the old road where she once fetched water.

She spent time with her parents, but her grandmother’s place felt the most special. There, they danced wildly to skompo and gaza music. They celebrated her uncle’s son coming from initiation school. Her words showed deep gratitude and joy despite childhood struggles.

The visit proved that love can heal past wounds. Makhadzi’s story touched many, showing strength and hope. Even growing up in hardship couldn’t silence her spirit. Instead, it shaped the star we see today.

Fans celebrate with her

Ater Makhadzi revealed that her parents divorced when she was young, but still visted them both seperately, fans loved it.

Some praised her gesture to only visit home and showing that she does not forget her roots.