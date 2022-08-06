MALAMA, 7 OTHERS CORRUPTION CHARGES CONFUSE COURT

By Darius Choonya

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to amend the corruption charges against the former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services, Kennedy Malama and seven others.

The eight are accused of failing to follow applicable law and procedure in the procurement process of 50 Ambulances.

But according to a ruling of the court presided over by Magistrate, Stanford Ngobola, the charges against the 8 are confusing.

Recently, Dr. Malama and his co-accused had asked the court to acquit them on grounds that the charges against them were defective.

In this Matter, it has been alleged that Dr. Malama failed to comply with the applicable law and procedure by terminating a contract between the Ministry of Health and SAVENDA Management Services limited for the supply and delivery of 50 basic support Ambulances, supply and delivery of major spare parts for the Ambulances and training of personnel among other charges.- Diamond TV