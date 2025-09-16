MALANJI APPEALS AGAINST HIS 4 YEAR JAIL TERM



Former Foreign Affairs Minister JOSEPH MALANJI has appealed against his four year jail term for possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.





Mr. MALANJI has raised 13 grounds in the appeal filed in the LUSAKA High Court.



And, Mr. MALANJI has opposed the application by the State for the forfeiture his two helicopters and other properties deemed to be proceeds of crimes.





Mr. MALANJI has asked the LUSAKA High Court to dismiss the application by the state to forfeit his helicopters and three house in LUSAKA’s Silverest area deemed to be proceeds of crime.





He has argued that the state’s application is legally unsustainable because he has appealed against his conviction for possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.





Mr. MALANJI also wants the court to determine whether his properties can be forfeited without resolving the interest of third parties.





The state has cross appealed against the jail terms of Mr. MALANJI and former Secretary to the treasury FREDSON YAMBA for proceeds of crime and wilful failure to follow procedure in the disbursement of public funds.





In the Cross Appeal, Director of Public Prosecutions- DPP- GILBERT PHIRI has raised three grounds of appeal, countering the decision of the lower court





Mr. PHIRI has contended that the trial court erred by sentencing Mr. MALANJI and Mr. YAMBA for four and three years respectively as their case had aggravating factors.





He has further argued that the lower court erred in law by acquitting Mr. Malanji on five counts where he was cited of possessing Gibson Royal Hotel in Kitwe, deemed to be proceeds of crime.



