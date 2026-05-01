MALAWI FACES DEEPENING ECONOMIC STRAIN AS CHURCH WARNS OF “SYSTEMIC INJUSTICE”





By: Malawi24



The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has issued a stark warning over worsening living conditions in Malawi, saying the country’s economic challenges have escalated into a crisis that is increasingly undermining livelihoods and public trust.





In a statement released through its Church and Society Programme, the influential faith body said millions of Malawians are struggling to meet basic needs as the cost of living continues to rise and essential services remain unreliable.





Although authorities have introduced measures aimed at stabilising the economy including efforts to improve foreign currency availability and ease fuel shortages the church said these initiatives have yet to produce tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.





“Good intentions do not fill fuel tanks, and policy assurances do not put food on the table,” the statement noted, underscoring the widening gap between policy commitments and everyday realities.





According to the CCAP, persistent fuel shortages are disrupting transportation networks, agricultural production, and small-scale businesses, while soaring prices for food and other essentials are pushing more households into hardship.





The church also raised concern over tax policies it says disproportionately affect low-income earners.



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