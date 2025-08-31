MALAWI GOES AHEAD OF ZAMBIA



Thom Mpinganjira Becomes the First Malawian Billionaire in US Dollars





Malawian banking titan Thom Mpinganjira has crossed an extraordinary milestone, officially becoming the country’s first billionaire in US dollars after a meteoric surge in FDH Bank shares catapulted his fortune to 1.12 billion.





According to Billionaires.Africa, Mpinganjira, who holds an indirect stake in FDH Bank, has seen the bank’s market value soar to 2 billion, thanks to a jaw-dropping 365% rally in share price in 2025.





What’s driving the surge? Record profits, swelling customer deposits, and shareholder-friendly dividends.



The leap places Mpinganjira ahead of long-time rival financier Hitesh Anadkat, firmly cementing FDH Bank’s status as one of Malawi’s most valuable companies.





For the man who spent over two decades building FDH from the ground up, this is more than a financial windfall, it’s the crowning achievement of a career defined by vision, grit, and relentless ambition.





Beyond FDH, Mpinganjira also owns Ekhaya Foods and Farms and recently acquired a commercial bank in Mozambique.