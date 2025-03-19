MALAWI NATIONAL SERVICE PERSONNEL GAIN HANDS-ON TRAINING AT ZNS PRODUCTION UNITS

A team from the Malawi National Service (MNS), currently undergoing an intensive, year-long attachment at various Zambia National Service (ZNS) Production Units has saluted the level and extent of the Service’s agricultural engagements.

The team which has been in the country since April 2024, here to gain practical experience in large-scale mechanized farming is on a conducted tour of selected ZNS Production Units involved in various aspects of agricultural production.



The program, aimed at strengthening Malawi’s agricultural capacity, equips MNS personnel with hands-on knowledge of high-value crop production, irrigation systems, and modern farm management techniques.

The MNS Officers and Soldiers, who were initially divided and attached to different ZNS agricultural camps across the country, were recently put on joint tour last week, which included Munsakamba Production Unit in Mkushi, to enhance their training experience.

Their focus has been on maize, wheat, and soya bean production, key field crop production areas poised to be replicated in Malawi later, upon completion of their attachment.



During their tour of one of the Units, ZNS Munsakamba, the Malawian team witnessed first-hand the Service’s early maize production project, covering 310 hectares, with an anticipated yield of 2,170 tonnes.

The early maize project, undertaken under the auspices of a contract with the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), with the entire crop ready for harvest.



This national security initiative also sees FRA extend high-capacity maize driers to ZNS, capable of drying 20 tonnes per hour, ensuring timely post-harvest management.

Speaking on behalf of the MNS team, Lieutenant Vanessa Nkhokwe expressed appreciation for ZNS’s commitment to knowledge sharing, describing the attachment as a transformational learning experience that will significantly enhance Malawi’s agricultural training and production.



“This attachment has given us a wealth of knowledge that we shall take back to improve our agricultural strategies and enhance food production at home,” Lt Nkhokwe said.



Meanwhile, another member of the team, Warrant Officer Class One Kwame Nazombwe was equally impressed by ZNS’ scale of mechanization, efficiency in crop management, and strategic crop rotations from early maize to wheat and soya beans.

“I am very happy with what I have seen here; the quality of maize and seeds, the mechanization, and the innovative approach to managing crop production,” WOI Nazombwe remarked.



The growing partnership between ZNS and MNS has already seen the Service assign a ZNS Defence Attaché to assist them with the establishment of a national service structure while an Agricultural Officer has also been attached to assist with the effective implementation of an ambitious agricultural production strategy.



This continued exchange of expertise highlights the strong bilateral cooperation between Zambia and Malawi in promoting sustainable food production and agricultural development.

