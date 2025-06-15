MALAWI: ODYA ZAKE ALIMBE NOW OFFICIALLY REGISTERED AS POLITICAL PARTY



By: Malawi24



The Odya Zake Alimbe Party has now been officially registered as a political party in Malawi, marking its entry into the country’s political landscape ahead of the upcoming elections.





Speaking at a public rally held at Naisi Ground in Zomba, the party’s Secretary General, Happy Kondowe, proudly displayed the official registration certificate to the cheering crowd. He assured supporters that the party is fully recognized and has met all legal requirements.





Kondowe also revealed that the Odya Zake Party intends to field parliamentary candidates in all of Malawi’s 229 constituencies—a bold move that signals serious nationwide ambitions.





He emphasized the party’s trust in the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and dismissed any fears of vote rigging, saying they are confident the elections will be free and fair.





In a swipe at other political leaders who make empty promises, Kondowe praised Odya Zake’s leader, Michael Usi, for already making a difference in people’s lives through practical support such as distributing blankets, eggs, and other necessities.