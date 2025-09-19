Malawi ruling party alleges irregularities during elections





MCP has lodged a complaint with MEC



Malawi Congress Party (MCP) running mate in the September 16 general elections, Vitumbiko Mumba says the party has lodged a complaint with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over alleged irregularities during the election.





Mumba is speaking at a media briefing at party headquarters in Lilongwe.



He says every well meaning Malawian wants the election process to follow the law, and thanks the Malawi Electoral Commission for being professional.





“Some people do not want the will of Malawians to be respected. Such behavior can’t go without being exposed.





“There were some presiding officers, and Constituency returning officers who were manipulating data in favour of some candidate, and have been arrested.”





According to Mumba, the party has this evening lodged a complaint with MEC over the same.





Districts allegedly affected include Mangochi, Thyolo, Rumphi, but Mumba alleges that they are 13 in total.



Report by Joseph Mwale