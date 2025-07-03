Malawi Seeks New Health Partners as USAID Shuts Down Operations

The Ministry of Health says it is actively engaging with other development partners to fill the gap left in the health sector following the official closure of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to Ministry spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe, the government is not only seeking new partnerships but has also launched the National Health Financing Strategy, aimed at helping the country generate its own domestic resources to support healthcare services in the long term.

“We are in discussions with willing partners to address the shortfall and ensure continuity of essential health programs,” Chikumbe said.

This comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that, effective July 1, USAID would officially cease implementing foreign assistance programs, with future foreign aid to be administered directly by the US State Department.

“As of July 1st, USAID will officially cease to implement foreign assistance. Programs that align with administration policies and advance American interests will be administered by the State Department,” Rubio said.

His comments followed a new analysis warning that the USAID closure could contribute to over 14 million deaths globally within the next five years, mainly in low-income countries.

Health rights activist George Jobe, while acknowledging USAID’s decades of critical support in areas such as HIV/AIDS, immunization, and education programs, called on the Malawian government to intensify efforts in securing alternative funding

“The government needs to lobby for support from other funders and also incre

ase domestic budget allocations to sustain life-saving programs,” Jobe said.

USAID has been one of Malawi’s largest health sector donors for years, supporting key initiatives in HIV treatment, maternal and child health, malaria prevention, and immunization.

