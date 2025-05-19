MALAWIAN EDUCATION MINISTRY CRITICIZED FOR MOVE TO INTRODUCE TROUSERS FOR GIRLS IN SCHOOLS

In neighboring Malawi, a heated debate has erupted over a long-pending issue regarding female students in public primary schools being allowed to wear trousers.





The country’s Parliamentary Committee on Education has taken a strong stance, criticizing the Ministry of Education for its continued silence and inaction on the matter.





Committee Chairperson Brainax Kaisi expressed disappointment, stating that despite the issue being raised almost a year ago, the Ministry has yet to make a formal decision.



Plans are now underway for the committee to summon ministry officials to explain the delay.





Education analyst Wesley Mwambakulu has also voiced concern, describing the Ministry’s quiet stance as troubling.



Meanwhile, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Christopher Kapachika Banda, has asked for more time before issuing a statement.





Supporters of the proposal argue that allowing girls to wear trousers would be a progressive step especially during cold weather and would promote comfort and dignity in the classroom. However, not everyone agrees.





Some groups within Malawi have voiced cultural and religious concerns, fearing the change might conflict with traditional values.

By: ZODIAK ONLINE