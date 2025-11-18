Malawian Woman Gives Birth to Four Boys



By: Zodiak online



A woman from Mwanapwa Village in Thyolo District, southern Malawi, has safely delivered four baby boys at Chikwawa District Hospital, drawing widespread attention and concern.



Saina Bizwik, the mother, says she now cares for eight children in total the newborn quadruplets and four others at home.



She is appealing for support from well-wishers, explaining that she urgently needs baby formula, clothing, and food to help care for the infants.





Chikwawa Hospital spokesperson Settie Piriminta has echoed her call, urging individuals and humanitarian organizations to assist the family during this critical time.



