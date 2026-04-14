Malawi has been inadvertently drawn into the escalating tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, risking diplomatic complications with the United States after a sanctioned Chinese oil tanker sailed under a Malawian flag that authorities say was fraudulently issued.Malawi Economic Report

The vessel, Rich Starry, formerly known as Full Star, was carrying Iranian crude oil bound for China when it approached a United States naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week. According to maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic, the tanker crossed the blockade approximately 20 minutes after it came into effect.

The incident quickly drew global attention, amplified by a widely circulated social media post from the Iranian embassy in Ghana, which mocked the effectiveness of the US blockade.

“Rich Starry, a Chinese oil tanker sanctioned for shipping Iranian oil, flying the flag of Malawi — a country with no coastline — just sailed through America’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz,” the post read sarcastically, adding that the ship’s captain had “upgraded to premium to skip the ads.”

Malawi, a landlocked country, does not operate an international maritime registry and has no involvement in issuing such flags. However, authorities say a fraudulent registry, not mandated by the government, has been issuing Malawian flags to sanctioned vessels, particularly those linked to Russian oil trade.

The Rich Starry, a sanctioned Chinese oil tanker carrying Iranian crude, sailed through the US naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz flying a fraudulent Malawi flag. Malawi, a landlocked country with no coastline, says it never issued the flag.

The government in Lilongwe has issued a firm denial of any involvement. Officials emphasise that Malawi only regulates inland water transport and has never authorised an international shipping registry. Authorities say they are working with international partners to stop the misuse of the country’s flag and safeguard its reputation.

This is not the first such incident. In the third quarter of 2025 alone, Malawi’s flag was reportedly used to transport 1.5 million tonnes of Russian crude oil and petroleum products through the Danish Straits, with cargo valued at more than €403 million. None of these proceeds reached Malawi.

Earlier investigations by PIJ Malawi found that at least 24 sanctioned tankers had sailed under fraudulently obtained Malawian registration, linked to a rogue website falsely claiming to represent the country’s maritime administration.

How the fraud works

The scheme is commonly referred to as “flag of convenience” fraud. Private operators establish fake maritime registries, falsely claiming government authority, and issue fraudulent registration documents to vessels seeking to evade sanctions.

Malawi is among several African countries — including Guinea, Benin and Mozambique — identified by the International Maritime Organization as having their flags falsely used by so-called “dark fleet” vessels.

Previous investigations by Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ Malawi) have linked the Malawi case to an online platform, marinegov.net, which used Malawi government insignia to give legitimacy to fake certificates. Following exposure, vessels reportedly switched identities, adopting flags from countries such as the Maldives, Angola and Cameroon.

Strait of Hormuz: Malawi enters the US-Iran war

The Rich Starry incident comes amid a rapidly escalating geopolitical crisis. The United States blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, announced by President Donald Trump, forms part of US’s renewed “maximum pressure” measures against Iran following the collapse of diplomatic negotiations which were held in Pakistan and were attended by the US Vice President JD Vance.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted global oil markets, with Brent crude prices rising sharply towards $102 per barrel, up from approximately $70 prior to the escalation.

Reputational risks for Malawi

For Malawi, the stakes are significant. The estimated €4.7 billion worth of oil transported under its flag in recent years is equivalent to nearly half of the country’s annual GDP — yet none of that revenue has benefited Malawians.

The government continues to distance itself from the so-called shadow fleet, reiterating that it has no maritime registry and no role in international shipping oversight.

Officials say efforts are underway to curb the abuse, but investigators warn that enforcement remains difficult. Fraudulent operators frequently shift between jurisdictions or revive dormant platforms, staying one step ahead of regulators. It is also unclear whether some fraudulate government officials we’re involved in issuance of the Malawi flag considering recent arrests of ex ministers on fraud, money laundering and corruption.