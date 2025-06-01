MALAWI’S VICE PRESIDENT REGISTERS POLITICAL PARTY NAMED ODYA ZAKE ALIBE MLANDU

By: MBC Digital



Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu is now officially registered as a political party under Malawi’s laws, effective from 30 May this year.





Confirming the news, the party’s secretary general, Happy Kondowe, expressed gratitude to all those who played a part in ensuring the party’s registration.





Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu is led by Malawi’s vice president, Dr. Michael Usi, who has been at the forefront of the party’s establishment.