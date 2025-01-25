MALE TEACHERS CAUGHT FIGHTING OVER PROMISED CREDIT FACILITY



Two male teachers from Lusaka were yesterday detained by police after fighting over the promised credit facility.





According to information available, two teachers from Lusaka identified as Mulubwa Benson, 48 and Lubasi Nkosi 50, today fought cats and dogs after differing on the issue of credit.





It is reported that Mr. Mulubwa who owes Mr. Nkosi close to K10,000 Kaloba money was in the staffroom bragging about the way he would use the loan if only the promised credit facility was to be established in good time.



Mr. Nkosi was seated in the corner listening to the drama nodding his heard to disapprove whatever the friend was saying knowing him very well.





After several minutes, Mr. Nkosi felt like someone was pricking his butt with a hot wire. A person who has failed to pay back credit for two years bragging about finishing his house and buying a car was not different from mocking him.





In anguish, Mr. Nkosi said if people like you with chicken brains will be given access to that money then the credit facility will collapse in fives years because it will lose its capital in no time.





You know the behaviour of teachers, the staffroom was filled up with noise. Others who know Mr. Mulubwa does not pay back credit were shouting why not just name the credit facility ‘Mulubwa’.





Mr. Mulubwa was overpowered by the devil. People realized he had moved from his position when they saw Mr. Nkosi on the floor with a single shoe on.



Witnesses have confirmed that Mr. Nkosi and Mr. Mulubwa later challenged themselves to a fierce fight which went uncontrollable.



The two teachers continued to exchange knuckles without talking. The only sound which could be heard was that of knuckles…popo papa..tata….dudu…





Meanwhile, if it was not for the intervention of the police, one would have died. Teachers could not dare come close to them seeing how a Science teacher that tried to separate the two walked out of the staffroom in seconds with a swollen eye.



The two teachers are currently detained at the police station. Schools are back in swing!



TD