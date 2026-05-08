Malema calls for Ramaphosa to resign after ConCourt bombshell



Julius Malema has officially called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.





The demand follows today’s Constitutional Court ruling that Parliament violated the Constitution when it blocked impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa back in 2022 over the Phala Phala scandal.





What the court said:



Parliament acted unlawfully by rejecting the Section 89 independent panel’s report without proper process. The report had found prima facie evidence that the President may have committed serious misconduct – including failing to report the theft of foreign cash (reportedly $580,000) hidden in a sofa at his Phala Phala farm.





Malema’s response:



“He must resign. He has no moral authority to lead,” Malema said, arguing that the ruling confirms Ramaphosa is not above the law.





What happens now ?



The ConCourt judgment doesn’t automatically remove the President. But it forces Parliament to go back and reconsider the impeachment report – properly this time. That could open the door to formal proceedings.





The bigger picture:



For many South Africans watching from shacks while leaders live in mansions, this ruling feels like rare validation…the highest court saying the rules do apply to the president after all.





Whether Ramaphosa resigns or fights on, the political ground just shifted.