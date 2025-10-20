Malema slams Operation Dudula’s Zandile Dabula as “proper garbage” after eNCA interview flub





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed Zandile Dabula, the leader of Operation Dudula, following a live eNCA interview yesterday October 19.





During the interview, Dabula struggled to define the term “Frontline States,” which refers to southern African countries that supported anti-apartheid efforts in the 1970s and 1980s. When asked, “If I say Frontline States, what comes to mind?” Dabula responded, “So now this is about the people,” and shifted the conversation to the Freedom Charter and Operation Dudula’s leadership issues, diverting from the historical context.





Malema shared a recording of the interview on social media, expressing his frustration with Dabula’s performance. He captioned the post, “We are subjected to rubbish, like proper garbage with no clue non whatsoever. Mxm,” indicating his disapproval of her lack of knowledge on the subject.





Operation Dudula, under Dabula’s leadership, has been a vocal critic of undocumented immigration in South Africa. The movement has faced criticism for its methods, including blocking access to healthcare and schools for undocumented migrants, and has been accused of promoting xenophobia. Dabula has denied these allegations, stating that the group’s actions are aimed at enforcing existing immigration laws and protecting South African citizens.





Malema’s comments add to the ongoing tensions between the EFF and Operation Dudula, highlighting the deep divisions within South Africa’s political landscape regarding immigration and national identity.