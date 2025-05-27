Malema vows private investigation in CweCwe rape case after NPA drops charges

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has pledged to pursue private investigation in the case of seven-year-old CweCwe, who was allegedly sexually assaulted at Bergview College in October 2024.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the case on, citing insufficient evidence following inconclusive medical examinations and interviews with the child.

Speaking to supporters in Kwakwatsi, Free State, on May 25, Malema condemned the NPA’s decision, calling it a failure of justice for the young victim. “We will not rest until CweCwe gets justice,” he declared, promising to support the family through private prosecution and ensure the child receives top medical care for her trauma.

Malema emphasized the EFF’s commitment to protecting women and children, stating, “Cases like CweCwe’s show why the EFF must fight on.”

The NPA’s decision sparked nationwide protests, with citizens decrying systemic failures in addressing gender-based violence. The case, which initially implicated the school’s principal, led to DNA testing of staff but yielded no charges.

Malema also called for public access to the National Sex Offenders Register to expose perpetrators and protect vulnerable children.

As public outrage grows, Malema’s push for private prosecution signals a broader distrust in South Africa’s justice system, raising questions about accountability and the handling of sensitive cases.