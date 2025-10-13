WHILE ZAMBIA WAS GIVEN AND KEPT QUIET🫵🏿🫵🏿

Mali Strikes Back: Mali Imposes Reciprocal Visa Bond on U.S. Citizens After Trump’s $10,000 Visa Requirement for Malians





The U.S. Embassy in Mali announced that, effective October 23, 2025, they’re rolling out a visa bond pilot program for Malian citizens who apply for a B-1/B-2 business or tourist visa. This means Malians must have to pay a bond of either $5,000 or $10,000 to get a U.S. visa.





In response, Mali has declared it will impose reciprocal visa bond requirements on U.S. citizens.





Mali’s government described the decision by as “in application of reciprocity.”



Tit for tat 