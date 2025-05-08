Mali’s ruling military junta suspends all political party activities indefinitely

Mali’s ruling military junta on Wednesday, May 7, announced the indefinite suspension of all political party activities and associations “for reasons of public order,” as opposition groups continue to protest the government’s tightening grip on dissent.

The decree, signed by junta leader General Assimi Goita, was read out on national television and radio. It comes ahead of a planned rally on Friday by opposition parties calling for their reinstatement and a return to constitutional rule in the conflict-stricken Sahel nation.

The suspension applies to all “associations of a political character,” marking another significant restriction on political freedoms in the country, which has been under military rule since two successive coups in 2020 and 2021.

This latest move follows the government’s April 30 decision to repeal a law governing the operation of political parties—an action legal experts say could pave the way for their outright dissolution.

In response, a coalition of around 100 political parties was formed to demand an end to the military-led transition by December 31, 2025, and to press for a clear timetable for the restoration of constitutional governance.

The coalition organised a rare public protest last Saturday in Bamako, drawing several hundred demonstrators—a bold act under a regime that has increasingly suppressed opposition.

Authorities had previously suspended political party activities for three months in 2024, and the new decree signals a deepening crackdown on political dissent.