MALOLE MP ACQUITTED IN MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT CASE



The Lusaka Magistrate court has acquitted Malole Member of Parliament ROBERT KALIMI in a matter which he was accused of stealing a motor vehicle.





Delivering the judgement today Magistrate IDAH PHIRI acquitted Mr. KALIMI because the prosecution failed to prove the case.





In the said case, the Malole Law marker was facing one count of theft of a motor vehicle, contrary to Section 281(A) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





Particulars of the matter where that Mr. Kalimi alleged, between January 2020 and March 31, 2023, in Lusaka, stole a Volkswagen Golf motor vehicle, registration number BCC 6524ZM, valued at 4 hundred and 49,thousand kwacha , the property of MATILDAH KITENGE.





After his acquittal, Mr. KALIMI thanked the people of Malole for their support and encouraged them to remain strong.