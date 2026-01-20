A veteran Ivorian journalist Mamadou Gaye is under fire from Kenya🇰🇪, Uganda🇺🇬 and Tanzania🇹🇿 fans after urging CAF to consider taking AFCON 2027 away from the East African joint host countries because it will ‘lower the standards’ and that the 3 countries don’t have quality roads, to a point that it will take you two days to drive.

He asked CAF president Patrice Motsepe to take the tournament elsewhere because the 3 countries lack capacity to host AFCON.





Dr Motsepe was straightforward in his response, saying: “I am confident that the AFCON in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will be enormously successful. We are not going to take the competition away from these countries.”





Kenyans, Ugandan and Tanzanians are spitting fire right now looking for his head and asking him to apologise for undermining their countries in front of the whole world; this comes after Mamadou Gaye made these comments during AFCON 2025 final press briefing.