Mampi and Chile One Collaborate on Thought-Provoking Single “Mulomo”



Zambian music icons Mampi The Queen Diva and Chile One Mr Zambia have joined forces to release a bold and thought-provoking single titled “Mulomo.” This track serves as a creative and artistic commentary on the societal pressures faced by single individuals regarding marriage and children.



“Mulomo” features smooth vocals, engaging rap verses, and a catchy melody, making its impactful message both enjoyable and memorable. The song challenges societal norms, promotes self-reflection, and empowers listeners to make their own life choices without yielding to external expectations.



With careful production, the track highlights the versatility and chemistry between Mampi and Chile One, reinforcing their status as leading voices in contemporary Zambian music. Through “Mulomo,” they remind society that love, commitment, and personal milestones should occur on one’s own terms.