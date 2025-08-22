Man accused of fatally shooting coach he caught with his girlfriend out of jail days after arrest

De’Corlion Keshaun Robinson, 23, has been released on bond after being accused of the murder of a high school football coach in Birmingham. Robinson faces murder charges in connection with the death of Demetrice Darnell Beverly, 39, an assistant football coach at Parker High School who is a husband and father of three kids.

Robinson is also charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun conversion device. On August 18, Robinson showed up for a hearing under Aniah’s Law before Jefferson County District Judge Kandice Pickett. According to Al.com, the judge stated that the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office had first requested that the suspect be held without bond, but that during the hearing, this had changed.

Deputy District Attorney Joe Hicks informed the court that the district attorney’s office approved the $150,000 bond recommendation made by the Birmingham Police Department after consulting with Beverly’s family.

In addition, Robinson’s $15,000 bond on the Glock switch charge is still in effect.

Robinson was freed on bond under certain conditions, as reported by ABC33/40. This entails not committing any crimes, not leaving the state without permission from the court, promptly informing the court of any address changes, not communicating in any way with the family of the alleged victim, Tara Hall and Antonio Cook, not having any firearms, and appearing to answer and submit to the orders and process of this court.

Testimony was not allowed during the hearing for Aniah’s Law due to the bond arrangement.

Beverly’s father and wife, among other family members, were present in court. Relatives of Robinson were also present.

Robinson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in September, unless he waives his right or is indicted by a grand jury before then. His mother established a GoFundMe to aid with his legal bills, and it raised nearly $5,000 in three days.

Robinson’s case follows the response of South Precinct officers in Birmingham to a 911 call about a person shot at an apartment complex just after 9 p.m. on August 13. Police went into the apartment and found Beverly unresponsive in the apartment’s bedroom, said Sgt. LaQuitta Wade.

Beverly’s father stated that his son was visiting a female friend and was shot several times with a Glock switch by the woman’s boyfriend.

Beverly was declared dead on the scene at 9:26 p.m. Beverly graduated from Parker High School, where he played football and baseball. In 2020, he returned to his former school as a part-time assistant football coach.

In addition to coaching, Beverly was also employed at Children’s of Alabama in the pediatric psychiatric section.

According to defense lawyer Emory Anthony, Robinson, the suspect, shared the apartment with his six-year girlfriend.

The lawyer said Robinson returned home from work to find the victim and his girlfriend, triggering him to fire the fatal shots.

“When you look at it, at best, is should have been manslaughter instead of murder, heat of passion under the facts of the case that will eventually come out,” Anthony said.

“I think the district attorney’s office is being reasonable (for agreeing to bond) and I thank them for that,” Anthony said. “He’s never been in trouble and he’s working.”

After the recent court appearance, the Beverly family said the following to AL.com:

“The Beverly family kindly asks for privacy during this difficult time as they grieve, heal, and process their loss. They deeply appreciate your thoughts and prayers and respectfully request that space be given through this period of mourning.”

The loss is still being felt by Beverly’s family and friends.

“He was a loving, caring father brother, son, husband,” said Beverly’s father, Antonio Cook. “He was just a good guy.”

“Coach Beverly (Meat) gave his all to the Thundering Herd on the field and in our community,” Parker High Athletics posted on Facebook.

“He was a mentor, husband, father, and friend whose impact will live on through the countless lives he touched.”

Frank Warren, the head football coach at Parker, and Beverly first became acquainted while working as coaches at Carver.

Warren marked his friend as a good person, coach, mentor, husband, and father.

“When I got my head job, he was one of the first people I called,” Warren said. “He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

“He brought energy every day,” he remarked. “He brought the best out of these kids.”