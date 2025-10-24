MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDERING COUSIN WHO IMPREGNATED HIS WIFE





A 24-year-old man from Haluumba-Mugwagwa village in Choma’s Mapanza chiefdom was arrested with an accomplice for murdering his 27-year-old cousin who allegedly impregnated his wife.





The deceased was identified as Spencer Miyoba.



The suspect cousin is Felix Matongo, and his accomplice in crime is 25-year-old Collins Mupandanda.





Matongo had left his village for Solwezi in search of employment and returned in July 2025 to find his wife pregnant, allegedly by his cousin.





On 22nd October 2025, around 16:00 hours, Matongo was drinking beer with Mupandanda about 300 metres from Munyeke Football Pitch, where the deceased was attending a football club meeting.





Around 18:00 hours, the two suspects went to the pitch and asked the team coach to excuse the deceased so they could speak with him.



After walking a short distance from his teammates, Mupandanda allegedly struck the deceased with a blow.





Matongo then reportedly stabbed him in the chest.



The deceased fell to the ground and died on the spot.





The two suspects were apprehended by the deceased’s teammates and relatives and handed over to police.



Byta FM