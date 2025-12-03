Man Arrested for Sh00ting His 8-Month-Pregnant Girlfriend in Bed

Eric Patterson, a 44-year-old Florida man, was arrested after deputies said he shot his pregnant girlfriend while she slept next to her two children. The bullet struck both the woman and her unborn baby, forcing an emergency delivery.

According to Fox 13 News, the victim arrived at Brandon Regional Hospital early on November 22 with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hospital staff told investigators a man had dropped her off at the Emergency Room before quickly driving away.

Detectives later determined she had been eight months pregnant and asleep in bed with her children when Patterson, a 15-time convicted felon, shot her in the stomach. Deputies said the bullet also hit the unborn child.

Hillsborough County officials said doctors performed emergency surgery, delivered the baby, and transferred the newborn to Tampa General Hospital for further care. Both survived the attack.

On November 25, deputies arrested Patterson and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a pregnant female, tampering with physical evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into a building, possession of a firearm during a felony, and two counts of child neglect.

“What could have ended as a heartbreaking tragedy is now a miracle story of survival and resilience,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives worked tirelessly to locate the suspect, and I am grateful he is now in custody. It is truly extraordinary that both the mother and her newborn baby survived. Their strength in the face of this tragedy is a powerful reminder of why we remain committed to protecting every family in our community.”

Officials have not released information about the motive. The investigation is still ongoing.