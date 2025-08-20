Man arrested for using stolen credit cards to purchase over $31,000 worth of meat

A California man has reportedly been arrested after cops discovered he had used stolen credit cards to purchase over $31,000 worth of meat from a wholesale supplier.

Juan Yepez-Garcia, 51, of Paradise, was caught after police began investigating several purchases made at Sierra Meat and Seafood in Reno using stolen credit cards, KRCR reported, citing the Paradise Police Department.

Detectives later traced the stolen goods to a specific address and discovered Yepez-Garcia had allegedly arranged several fraudulent deliveries of the meat with an estimated value of $31,883.79, cops said.

The beef fiend allegedly admitted to officers that he suspected the items he was receiving were stolen, the outlet reported.

The delivery driver who had dropped off the hordes of meat to the location had no idea the transactions were made using stolen credit cards, and was released without charges, authorities said.

Pictures obtained by the outlet captured massive freezers chock-full of frozen cuts of meat and boxes still bearing wholesale labels.

It is not yet clear what he intended to use the meat for.

Yepez-Garcia was arrested for possession of stolen property charges. His bail has been set to $15,000, court records indicate.

The meat supply business has since been contacted by authorities to retrieve the stolen goods, the outlet said.

The incident remains under investigation.