Man asks for mercy after carrying 2 OS and failing to perform up to expectation

There is saying that “never bite more than you can chew.” The adage is very much as a young man choked to death when he decided to bite more than he can chew.

A young Nigerian man got the shock of his life after deciding to carry two strong OS while knowing he was not up for the match.

In the video which has since gone viral, the ladies recorded the man who begged them to let him go as he was exhausted.

The ladies he insisted that he should not have carried them both if he knew he could not handle them.

They even added that they no longer needed the money. According to them, it was just pleasure and satisfaction at that point.

“I am tired, you want kpai me,” he begged the women who seemed uninterested in any of his pleading or cry.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While some blame the guy for his act, others deem it an assault.

Most comments tag the man as a “2 minutes man” and should not have bothered carrying two women at a go.