Man Awarded $4M for Being Wrongfully Imprisoned for 24 Years is Now Back in Prison

Shaurn Thomas, an African American man from Philadelphia who once received $4.1 million after being freed from a wrongful murder conviction, is back in prison after pleading guilty to killing a man over a $1,200 cocaine dispute.

Thomas, 50, admitted to fatally shooting 38-year-old Akeem Edwards in 2023. Prosecutors said the dispute started when Edwards, a friend of Thomas’ girlfriend, allegedly failed to pay him for cocaine he was given to sell, according to the New York Post.

The case shocked the court, with Judge Roxanne Covington questioning why someone with millions would risk returning to prison over such a small amount. When asked if the facts were true, Thomas replied, “Yes, your honor.”

In addition to murder, Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy, illegal gun possession, and other charges. Edwards’ family has said they want him to remain in prison for life. He was eventually sentenced to 33 to 66 years in prison.

Thomas first made headlines in 2017 when his 1992 murder conviction was overturned due to flaws in the investigation. The Pennsylvania Innocence Project helped secure his release, leading to a multimillion-dollar settlement from the city.

At the time, prosecutors maintained they weren’t entirely convinced of his innocence but chose not to retry him. Thomas had been just 20 years old when he was originally sentenced to life in prison.

Nearly eight years after regaining his freedom, Thomas is back in prison, this time for a crime he openly admits to committing.