Man Be@ten to De@th Over Chicken Theft

Police in Machinga have launched a manhunt for two suspects believed to be behind the killing of 38-year-old Fred Ligomeka.

Machinga Police spokesperson Western Kansire said Ligomeka was allegedly caught stealing chickens from a house in Lipagani Village during the night.

According to Kansire, the house owner raised an alarm after noticing the suspected thief, which attracted community members who apprehended the suspect and assaulted him.

He said Ligomeka sustained severe injuries during the beating and was taken to Chikwewo Health Centre where medical personnel confirmed he died due to excessive blood loss.

Ligomeka hailed from Mwikawa Village under Traditional Authority Ngokwe in Machinga. Police have since intensified investigations and are searching for the two suspects in connection with the incident while urging the public to avoid mob justice and report crime through proper legal channels.